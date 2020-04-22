Global  

Up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers: Ordinance

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Amid several reports of attacks on healthcare personnel engaged in treating and tracking Covid-19 cases across the country, the cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance making acts of violence against doctors and frontline personnel a cognisable and non-bailable offence punishable with prison terms of up to seven years.
