Ramadan (Ramzan) 2020 date in India : Things you should know about the Islamic holy month
Thursday, 23 April 2020 () The Islamic holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan) is expected to begin from April 24 (depends on the sighting of the crescent moon) in India. During Ramadan, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk and they break their fast in the evening by eating Iftar (meal). According to Islam, one can understand the pain and sufferings of other people and gets closer to the almighty Allah by not consuming food and water throughout the day.
The Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins this week. The holy month is believed to be when the Quran was revealed to the prophet Mohammed - but now, social distancing amid the coronavirus means the religious observance will look quite different than in years past, reports CBS2's Kiran Dhillon.
