Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > FIR against Arnab Goswami for accusing Sonia Gandhi over Palghar incident

FIR against Arnab Goswami for accusing Sonia Gandhi over Palghar incident

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
After agitated Congress workers filed multiple complaints against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, an FIR has been registered against him in a police station in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The FIR in the Civil Lines police was filed on the complaint of state Congress chief Mohan Markam under various sections of the Indian Penal Code,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

manishshori12

manish shori #IYC #CGYCSM RT @GetNewsd: FIR against #ArnabGoswami for accusing Sonia Gandhi over Palghar incident @MohanMarkamPCC @INCChhattisgarh https://t.co/h4… 2 hours ago

CityfmKashmir

City FM JK FIR against Arnab Goswami for accusing Sonia Gandhi over Palghar incident https://t.co/nYVWsQy0wY https://t.co/x7Dxoq3KHl 4 hours ago

AnnNewsKashmir

ANN News - South Asia News Network FIR against Arnab Goswami for accusing Sonia Gandhi over Palghar incident https://t.co/2WHReg9azL https://t.co/cYj3hiOxGQ 4 hours ago

shanam123

akbar naqvi RT @news_ain: FIR against Arnab Goswami for accusing Sonia Gandhi over Palghar incident #arrestarnabgoswami #SoniaGandhi #Islamophobia_In_I… 5 hours ago

WajidFarhan2

Wajid Farhan Arnab Goswami and his wife were attacked by two unknown persons in Mumbai today Morning... Moreover FIR registere… https://t.co/UpSmaJoxgj 6 hours ago

YuvNewsOfficial

Yuv News FIR against Arnab Goswami for accusing Sonia Gandhi over Palghar incident - https://t.co/NmbwCMU85g https://t.co/tqvrEnF6op 7 hours ago

DailyRahnuma

The Rahnuma Daily FIR against Arnab Goswami for accusing Sonia Gandhi over Palghar incident - https://t.co/4sRAjKvyer https://t.co/kZKWqcGSMa 11 hours ago

nikiayushi

Ayushi shukla ,INC RT @malik21javed: FIR registered against pseudo journalist and a hate monger Arnab Goswami in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Next step is #arresta… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.