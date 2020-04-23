Border Roads Organisation builds 484-meter bridge connecting Punjab's Kasowal enclave with rest of the country

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Union Ministry of Defence on Wednesday (April 22) said that Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed and opened a new permanent bridge on the river Ravi connecting Kasowal enclave in Punjab to the rest of the country. The MoD said that the BRO has succeeded in constructing the road much ahead of its schedule.


