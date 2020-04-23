Global  

Over 93% trust Modi govt will handle Covid-19 crisis well: Survey

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
According to the IANS-C-voter Covid-19 tracker, the number of people who laid trust on the Modi government on the first day of the lockdown was 76.8 but that has now increased to 93.5 per cent as of April 21.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'States fighting coronavirus, Centre fighting states': TMC slams Modi govt

'States fighting coronavirus, Centre fighting states': TMC slams Modi govt 03:02

 There is a fresh flashpoint in the already strained ties between the Centre and the West Bengal government. The TMC govt in Bengal has slammed the Modi government for deploying Inter Ministerial Central teams in some districts of the state to assess and recommend steps to tackle the COVID-19 crisis....

