Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Minor earthquake jolts Maharashtra's Wardha; mild tremors felt, all safe

Minor earthquake jolts Maharashtra's Wardha; mild tremors felt, all safe

Zee News Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Mild tremors were felt in villages of Maharashtra's Wardha district on Wednesday after a 2.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the region. However, there were no immediate reports of any causality or damage, according to state officials. The tremors were felt around 3.16 pm.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

icjtv24

I Connect Journal Minor earthquake jolts Maharashtra’s Wardha; mild tremors felt, all safe | Maharashtra News https://t.co/RToY2i3zxC https://t.co/yNsrMpsFb6 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.