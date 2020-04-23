Global  

Centre freezes Dearness Allowance of central govt employees till July 2021 amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

Thursday, 23 April 2020
The Centre on Thursday said that it has put on hold the increase in dearness allowance for its employees because of the strain on its finances due to coronavirus pandemic.
