West Bengal govt orders pvt hospitals to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients, cost to be borne by state

DNA Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
As the number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal rise, the state government on Thursday directed private hospitals to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients. These private hospitals will be reimbursed for the cost of the treatment, the TMC government said in its order.
