West Bengal govt orders pvt hospitals to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients, cost to be borne by state

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

As the number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal rise, the state government on Thursday directed private hospitals to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients. These private hospitals will be reimbursed for the cost of the treatment, the TMC government said in its order. 👓 View full article



