Coronavirus outbreak: Dearness Allowance for Central government employees frozen till July 2021

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, government on Thursday decided to freeze payment of additional instalment of dearness allowance (DA) to the Central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to pensioners falling due from January 1, 2020.

The decision comes after the Union Cabinet on March 14 approved a four...
