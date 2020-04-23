Global  

Run special trains for migrants in Maharashtra after lockdown: Ajit Pawar

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has urged railway minister Piyush Goyal to run special train services from Mumbai and Pune to ferry migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra to their native states after the lockdown ends on May 3.According to an official statement, in a letter to Goyal, Pawar said that the migrant workers, stranded in different parts of Maharashtra, may step out in big numbers to return to their states when the train services resume after the lockdown is lifted.
