Affordable Covid-19 test method developed by IIT Delhi gets ICMR nod

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
A method to detect Covid-19 which will significantly reduce the cost of testing, making it affordable for a large population in the country, developed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has got the approval from the ICMR, officials said on Thursday.
