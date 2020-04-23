Assam starts rapid antibody test for Covid-19 in Guwahati apartment in containment zone

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Franklin Lab Approved For Rapid Covid-19 Antibody Test



MRN Diagnostics in Franklin is teaming up with Chembio for a rapid antibody test that just got emergency approval from the federal government. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:56 Published 3 days ago COVID-19: Strict vigil in containment areas as infections cross 10,000 in India



Strict vigil in containment areas across the country. Authorities have been sealing areas with rampant COVID-19 cases. Mumbai's Worli Koliwada has also been declared a COVID-19 'containment zone'... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rapid antibody tests put on hold, ICMR to check accuracy: Sources States and Union Territories have been asked to put on hold the use of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits till their accuracy is rechecked by apex health research...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



Govt to return faulty rapid antibody testing kits: Harsh Vardhan Faulty rapid antibody testing kits will be returned to the respective countries, whether it is China or any other nation, health minister Harsh Vardhan said on...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago





