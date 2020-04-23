Assam starts rapid antibody test for Covid-19 in Guwahati apartment in containment zone
Thursday, 23 April 2020 () After nod from ICMR to carry out rapid antibody testing of Covid-19 with the Chinese kit for surveillance purpose only, Assam on Thursday started a trial run on 100 residents of an apartment in the city, which has been declared a containment zone.
