Maharashtra worst hit, Delhi second as coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India jump to 23,077, death toll at 718
Friday, 24 April 2020 () The total number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 23,077, while the death toll spiked to 718 on Friday (April 24, 2020), according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, Maharashtra remains the worse affected state with 472 fresh cases of coronavirus positive reported in the...