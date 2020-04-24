Global  

Maharashtra worst hit, Delhi second as coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India jump to 23,077, death toll at 718

Zee News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The total number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 23,077, while the death toll spiked to 718 on Friday (April 24, 2020), according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 
