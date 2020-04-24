Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Happy Birthday, Varun Dhawan: Coolie No 1 actor has started praying twice a day for THIS reason

Happy Birthday, Varun Dhawan: Coolie No 1 actor has started praying twice a day for THIS reason

Bollywood Life Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Varun Dhawan celebrates his 33rd birthday today and it's going to be a quarantine special birthday for the Main Tera Hero actor. Amidst lockdown, Varun has taken to praying yet again. Find out why...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Birthday Battalion! Footage Shows Emergency Vehicles Gathering to Celebrate 11 Year-Olds Birthday!

Birthday Battalion! Footage Shows Emergency Vehicles Gathering to Celebrate 11 Year-Olds Birthday! 01:22

 When you see this video, you might think a major crime or accident has occurred but all these emergency vehicles are here for one thing… Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pargi_suresh

Suresh Paliwal @Dear_AnkitaG @Varun_dvn happy birthday varun dhawan sir 1 minute ago

soulbiebss

𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓲𝓮 💭 RT @pinkvilla: #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan: From promotions to pay disparity, 5 times the star took a stand for actresses @Varun_dvn https:/… 2 minutes ago

Gaurav27750791

Gaurav @Varun_dvn happy birthday Varun Dhawan 3 minutes ago

viveksharma2112

Vivek Sharma @Varun_dvn wish you a very happy birthday sir... Wish you good health always.. May you keep entertaining us like u… https://t.co/vpm0cwStfi 3 minutes ago

VarunShraddha_

S A H I L ✨ RT @crazyvaruniac_: Here it goes! ❤ 5 Times Varun Dhawan took a stand for female actors 🧡 @Varun_dvn This is way too close to my heart a… 5 minutes ago

BeingRohitKSah

Rohit Kumar Sah Wishing a very Happy Birthday the coolest energetic Superstar of India @Varun_dvn 🎂🎉 my fav. & Everybody fav Jr. Dh… https://t.co/jjieGPCY3U 6 minutes ago

LoyalVarunFan

Varun Dhawan FC RT @FilmyMonkey: #VarunDhawan Birthday: Actor Cuts Heart-Shaped Cake; Rings In His Special Day With Family Amid #Lockdown (PICS) https://t… 7 minutes ago

Mystery87041000

Mystery Woman Happy birthday kind human Barun dhawan @Varun_dvn 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.