Coronavirus Lockdown: Cop pays Rs 20,000 hospital bill of stranded man

Coronavirus Lockdown: Cop pays Rs 20,000 hospital bill of stranded man

Mid-Day Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
*Hyderabad:* In a humanitarian gesture, a police officer in Hyderabad paid Rs 20,000 from his pocket for the emergency surgery of a man from Himachal Pradesh who got stranded here due to the lockdown.

B.L. Laxminarayan Reddy, inspector and Station House Officer of Kukatpally police station under Cyberabad police...
