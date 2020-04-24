Global  

Kareena Kapoor Khan: There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes

Friday, 24 April 2020
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle giving us a glimpse of her away from the media galore and Bollywood. It's all real and the actress recently opened up about the same.
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts stunning throwback picture of herself

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts stunning throwback picture of herself 00:45

 Ever since actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing glimpse of her day to day life. On Wednesday, The actress treated her fans with a stunning throwback photograph of herself.

