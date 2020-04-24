Global  

Coronavirus pandemic: Sonu Sood to provide free meals to 25,000 migrants during Ramzan

Bollywood Life Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Under an initiative called Shakti, Annadanam launched in the name of his late father Shakti Sagar Sood, Sonu aims to feed more than 45,000 people on a daily basis in Mumbai. He also offered his hotel in Juhu for healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.
