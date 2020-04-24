Coronavirus pandemic: Sonu Sood to provide free meals to 25,000 migrants during Ramzan Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Under an initiative called Shakti, Annadanam launched in the name of his late father Shakti Sagar Sood, Sonu aims to feed more than 45,000 people on a daily basis in Mumbai. He also offered his hotel in Juhu for healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Digital Hash @SonuSood has penned & sung an emotional #poem and created an anthem of hope for all #coronavirus warriors.… https://t.co/oONSf9cHKx 2 hours ago Bollywood Life Coronavirus pandemic: Sonu Sood to provide free meals to 25,000 migrants during Ramzan #Dabangg #KungFuYoga… https://t.co/6huuEj4bWQ 3 hours ago