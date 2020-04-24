Global  

Initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on four Covid-19 patients encouraging: Kejriwal

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on four Covid-19 patients is encouraging and gives hope of saving people's lives from the dreaded disease. Kejriwal said the government will conduct more clinical trials of plasma therapy in the next two-three days.
