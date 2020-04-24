Initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on four Covid-19 patients encouraging: Kejriwal Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on four Covid-19 patients is encouraging and gives hope of saving people's lives from the dreaded disease. Kejriwal said the government will conduct more clinical trials of plasma therapy in the next two-three days. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 3 days ago Why Aren't Plasma Donations Getting To Coronavirus Patients? 02:36 CBS2's Alice Gainer speaks to medical officials about the red tape delaying plasma donations from getting the COVID-19 patients who need them. You Might Like

Tweets about this