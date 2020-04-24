Global  

Ramadan 2020: Crescent moon sighted across India, fasting begins Saturday

DNA Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Amid nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, the government and religious leaders have appealed Muslims to follow social distancing guidelines and do not gather for prayers or evening feast.
