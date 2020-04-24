Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Chris Hemsworth opens up on Thor Love and Thunder; says, 'It's one of the best scripts I have read in years'

Chris Hemsworth opens up on Thor Love and Thunder; says, 'It's one of the best scripts I have read in years'

Bollywood Life Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The fourth installment in the Thor franchise, reunites Chris Hemsworth with Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Oscar Winner Christian Bale will be joining the star cast for this part.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Chris Hemsworth makes promises about next 'Thor' film

Chris Hemsworth makes promises about next 'Thor' film 01:04

 Hemsworth has promised 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be "pretty insane".

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TellyRadar

TellyRadar Chris Hemsworth opens on Thor Love and Thunder; Says ‘This is one of the best scripts I have read in those years’… https://t.co/FUnrDTgsWx 3 hours ago

PrabhasfanSue

Prabhas's U.S. Fan Can’t wait to see it!!! Chris Hemsworth opens up on Thor Love and Thunder; says, 'It's one of the best scripts I ha… https://t.co/WtV20KgkCP 3 hours ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Chris Hemsworth opens up on Thor Love and Thunder; says, 'It's one of the best scripts I have read in years' https://t.co/ujYzhNrfN6 3 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Chris Hemsworth opens up about his next installment of Thor: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' https://t.co/V9Eqv9qWuu 11 hours ago

firdauskhushboo

Firdaus Ahmed RT @bomovie365: Chris Hemsworth Opens up on 'Thor Love And Thunder': One of the Best Scripts I've Read in Years https://t.co/IDaw8lBaq1 11 hours ago

axplore24

Axplore24 News Chris Hemsworth Opens up on 'Thor Love And Thunder': One of the Best Scripts I've Read in Years https://t.co/TB7WGa4RuU 15 hours ago

axplore24

Axplore24 News Chris Hemsworth Opens up on 'Thor Love And Thunder': One of the Best Scripts I've Read in Years https://t.co/Gi1CtfNnFG 15 hours ago

hyd

News Chris Hemsworth opens up on ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ https://t.co/3RZgSfPW7M - Telangana Today 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.