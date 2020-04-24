The fourth installment in the Thor franchise, reunites Chris Hemsworth with Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Oscar Winner Christian Bale will be joining the star cast for this part.

You Might Like

Tweets about this TellyRadar Chris Hemsworth opens on Thor Love and Thunder; Says ‘This is one of the best scripts I have read in those years’… https://t.co/FUnrDTgsWx 3 hours ago Prabhas's U.S. Fan Can’t wait to see it!!! Chris Hemsworth opens up on Thor Love and Thunder; says, 'It's one of the best scripts I ha… https://t.co/WtV20KgkCP 3 hours ago Bollywood Life Chris Hemsworth opens up on Thor Love and Thunder; says, 'It's one of the best scripts I have read in years' https://t.co/ujYzhNrfN6 3 hours ago Devdiscourse Chris Hemsworth opens up about his next installment of Thor: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' https://t.co/V9Eqv9qWuu 11 hours ago Firdaus Ahmed RT @bomovie365: Chris Hemsworth Opens up on 'Thor Love And Thunder': One of the Best Scripts I've Read in Years https://t.co/IDaw8lBaq1 11 hours ago Axplore24 News Chris Hemsworth Opens up on 'Thor Love And Thunder': One of the Best Scripts I've Read in Years https://t.co/TB7WGa4RuU 15 hours ago Axplore24 News Chris Hemsworth Opens up on 'Thor Love And Thunder': One of the Best Scripts I've Read in Years https://t.co/Gi1CtfNnFG 15 hours ago News Chris Hemsworth opens up on ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ https://t.co/3RZgSfPW7M - Telangana Today 16 hours ago