IIT-Delhi develops coronavirus COVID-19 test kit, gets ICMR`s approval Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has developed a COVID-19 test kit, which has got the approval of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 👓 View full article

