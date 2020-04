Interfaith Matters “The situation got so bad last week that it prompted Equality Labs, a US-based south Asian human rights organisatio… https://t.co/fxtDWCkb9V 2 days ago Mohammad Farooq RT @RencapMan: Most US states do not release recovered data, so we can't show active cases. Those that do are listed here, including #Tex… 2 days ago Charlie Robertson Most US states do not release recovered data, so we can't show active cases. Those that do are listed here, inclu… https://t.co/bPhIIcGX0R 2 days ago Dinah Liversidge RT @ChurcherJenny: @anelmartin Partial release of restrictions for South Africans end of this week. That'll help with cabin fever. #TheBrea… 3 days ago Jenny Churcher @anelmartin Partial release of restrictions for South Africans end of this week. That'll help with cabin fever.… https://t.co/TvvcPIrWxE 3 days ago Joshua Lopez @AlawiyahYussof @_Kheri_ Kheri, its a fact that having it once doesn't prevent you from a relapse. Many Scientists… https://t.co/DpNpXQPmqw 4 days ago SOLTATIO @Mmm80085 @donkeychucker2 @MrAndyNgo But that is exactly what governments are doing? Ontario will release their pha… https://t.co/deZFEbUKAr 5 days ago Janai Nelson Makes no sense to us either, which is why we're fighting to make mail-in voting safe & expansive in states across t… https://t.co/Wkv33ueAzd 6 days ago