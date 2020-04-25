Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Videos of the week: Chris Hemsworth's video while in and for India is the proof of why he is so admired by us

Videos of the week: Chris Hemsworth's video while in and for India is the proof of why he is so admired by us

Bollywood Life Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Chris Hemsworth has a huge fanbase in India. Be it girls or even boys, the Avengers series actor is loved by one and all. Have a look at the videos if you need reason or proof of the same.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Chris Hemsworth makes promises about next 'Thor' film

Chris Hemsworth makes promises about next 'Thor' film 01:04

 Hemsworth has promised 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be "pretty insane".

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Videos of the week: Chris Hemsworth's video while in and for India is the proof of why he is so admired by us https://t.co/f11KgcgTH5 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.