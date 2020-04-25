Global  

Lockdown blues: 55 wedding guests from Odisha stuck on rooftop in Jamshedpur

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The lockdown has turned life upside down for around 55 guests from various parts of Odisha, who had come to the Steel City for a wedding reception on March 21.
