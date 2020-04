Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

When PM Modi announced a total lockdown exactly a month ago, there were around 500 Covid-19 cases in India. The average daily growth in cases was 21.6% on March 24, which has since dropped to 8.1%. Had India continued to grow at 21.6%, the number of cases would have crossed 2 lakh by now.