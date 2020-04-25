Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > IIT-Delhi develops COVID-19 test kit, gets ICMR's approval

IIT-Delhi develops COVID-19 test kit, gets ICMR's approval

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has developed a COVID-19 test kit, which has got the approval of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "We started working on it by the end of January and got it ready in three months. We wanted to contribute to affordable low-cost diagnostics that could be used in large...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Iit Delhi's Affordable Covid-19 Test Kit-

Iit Delhi's Affordable Covid-19 Test Kit- 02:04

 Iit Delhi's Affordable Covid-19 Test Kit-

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.