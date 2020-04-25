Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > MHA order on shops: What's open, what's close

MHA order on shops: What's open, what's close

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. The sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only. The sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AliAtharAnsari2

Ali Athar Ansari RT @rohini_sgh: How is this MHA order very different from what has been happening? Neighbourhood shops have anyway been open in Delhi. 32 seconds ago

indiafirstly

VJ 🇮🇳 @amitmalviya It's very good to questioning opposition. But please clarify what led to last night order to open shops? 4 minutes ago

salilmTOI

Salil Mekaad RT @timesofindia: MHA order on shops: What's open, what's close #CoronavirusOutbreak #Lockdown2 Have a look: https://t.co/8qUlnPHPfC 15 minutes ago

Govtjobinfo4u

Government job info MHA order on shops: What's open, what's close https://t.co/QNeBshlHIA 15 minutes ago

Jaydeep_Bapat

Jaydeep Bapat What is @PawarSpeaks @AjitPawarSpeaks @OfficeofUT govt doing? @PMOIndia issued orders to open all shops but… https://t.co/S73olT8fwg 16 minutes ago

AtulMalave

Atul D Malave#ArrestArnabDalla RT @TheQuint: Does this mean non-essential shops across India are open? What about hotspots and containment zones? Here’s all you need to k… 17 minutes ago

Srsseth

Sandeep Seth Why the F can't Liquor shops open or shouldn't home delivery be allowed? RT if you want home delivery of Liquor! 🤔… https://t.co/fZBTDvrWo2 19 minutes ago

Ravi4Bharat

Ravi Chaturvedi #MHA order on what’s open, what’s not: Shops, malls to online stores- Explained. https://t.co/QbkLOhq6jG 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.