Sanjay Kothari takes oath as chief vigilance commissioner

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and others were also present at the ceremony, where everyone was seen wearing face masks due to the coronavirus threat. Social distancing was also ensured there as chairs were kept apart.
