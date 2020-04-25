Delhi Police prepares dossier on Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad; Markaz funding under lens
Saturday, 25 April 2020 () The Delhi Police has prepared a dossier on Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of the Islamic group Tablighi Jamaat, who has been booked in connection with a religious congregation that was held at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, without permission from authorities. Along with Maulana Saad, the dossier includes names of his close relatives including his three sons and a few senior members of Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz.
