Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi Police prepares dossier on Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad; Markaz funding under lens

Delhi Police prepares dossier on Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad; Markaz funding under lens

Zee News Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The Delhi Police has prepared a dossier on Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of the Islamic group Tablighi Jamaat, who has been booked in connection with a religious congregation that was held at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, without permission from authorities. Along with Maulana Saad, the dossier includes names of his close relatives including his three sons and a few senior members of Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19: Has Tablighi Jamaat chief been tested? Lawyer ends speculation

Covid-19: Has Tablighi Jamaat chief been tested? Lawyer ends speculation 13:23

 With members of Tablighi Jamaat being linked to as many as 30% Covid-19 cases in India, Hindustan Times' Senior Editor Aditi Prasad spoke to the religious group's counsel, Fuzail Ayyubi regarding the entire controversy. He said that the Jamaat's chief Maulana Saad has completed his quarantine and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Haryana barricades border with Delhi, doctors, police personnel, journalists also restricted [Video]

Haryana barricades border with Delhi, doctors, police personnel, journalists also restricted

While talking about the movement of individual at Delhi-Gurugram border, ACP DLF Karan Goyal said that the individual movement has also been curtailed, be it media persons/police/doctors, inter-state..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Modalities being finalised for inter-state travel of stranded citizens: Delhi Police [Video]

Modalities being finalised for inter-state travel of stranded citizens: Delhi Police

After Government of India issued new guidelines to provide travel allowance to migrant workers, students, pilgrims among others, Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa said the Delhi Government is finalising..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi Police prepares dossier on Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad; Markaz funding under lens

The Delhi Police has prepared a dossier on Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of the Islamic group Tablighi Jamaat, who has been booked in connection with a...
Zee News

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad responds to Crime Branch notice, submits documents

Maulana Saad, the Tablighi Jamaat chief, who has been booked for organising a religious congregation at Nizamuddin's Markaz, has responded to the questions asked...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bauncer0

باؤنسر 💣 Delhi Police prepares dossier on Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad; Markaz funding under lens https://t.co/kqBu1uPEBk 5 days ago

samar97189157

चौधरी जी.सिंह🇮🇳 Delhi Police prepares dossier on Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad; Markaz funding under lens https://t.co/8A4BCiXJjB 5 days ago

corpwarrior66

Rohit #Delhi Police prepares dossier on Tablighi #Jamaat chief Maulana Saad; Markaz funding under lens - #hindu #gurus ar… https://t.co/SlhOzXda1o 5 days ago

awake1975

awake Delhi Police prepares dossier on Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad; Markaz funding under lens… https://t.co/5xzRMGdUeV 5 days ago

shiningindnews

Shining India News MHA issues clarification after its order for opening shops triggers confusion amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown… https://t.co/lh5I3rpDSv 5 days ago

wepunjabinews

WE Punjabi News Delhi Police prepares dossier on Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad; Markaz funding under lens. https://t.co/WBGdq1r7p9 5 days ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times Delhi police prepares dossier on Maulana Saad, includes names of his 3 sons and others https://t.co/JZrL3QAvzp https://t.co/iKqBh4T6ut 5 days ago

shiningindnews

Shining India News Delhi Police prepares dossier on Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad; Markaz funding under lens… https://t.co/4bHpbsjQ2R 5 days ago