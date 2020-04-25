Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > President's secretary Sanjay Kothari appointed central vigilance commissioner

President's secretary Sanjay Kothari appointed central vigilance commissioner

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The post of the chief of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had been lying vacant since June last year after completion of K V Chowdary's tenure. "At a ceremony held today at 1030 hrs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sanjay Kothari was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner," the communique said. He made and subscribed the oath of his office before the president, it said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @SwarajyaMag: Kothari, a 1978-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, was in July 2017 appointed as the secretary to President Ram Nath Kovi… 4 minutes ago

iam_DeveshDubey

Devesh Dubey RT @ChowkidarKim: At a ceremony held today at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Shri Sanjay Kothari was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (C… 13 minutes ago

ChowkidarKim

Indian Kim Jong Un At a ceremony held today at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Shri Sanjay Kothari was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissio… https://t.co/hWRSOxG21N 14 minutes ago

KLMeena_

K.L. Meena RT @arvindgunasekar: Sanjay Kothari, former Secretary to President appointed as Central Vigilance Commissioner. https://t.co/RRlYaXsZ4F 19 minutes ago

ishwagay

Ishfaq wagay President's secretary Sanjay Kothari appointed Central Vigilance Commissioner 21 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse President's secretary Sanjay Kothari appointed Central Vigilance Commissioner https://t.co/6UnCEIOExm 23 minutes ago

SAHADEVPARAMAN4

सहदेब सत्यार्थी, पुरुलिया RT @indiatvnews: President's secretary Sanjay Kothari appointed Central Vigilance Commissioner | via @IndiaTVNews https://t.co/umDdCSo6gd 26 minutes ago

indiatvnews

India TV President's secretary Sanjay Kothari appointed Central Vigilance Commissioner | via @IndiaTVNews https://t.co/umDdCSo6gd 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.