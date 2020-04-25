President's secretary Sanjay Kothari appointed central vigilance commissioner

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The post of the chief of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had been lying vacant since June last year after completion of K V Chowdary's tenure. "At a ceremony held today at 1030 hrs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sanjay Kothari was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner," the communique said. He made and subscribed the oath of his office before the president, it said.


