COVID-19: No public gathering allowed in Uttar Pradesh till June 30

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers that no public gathering should be allowed in the state till June 30 amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation," Office of CM...
