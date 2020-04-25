Global  

Face mask, Arogya Setu app mandatory for commuting in Delhi Metro after coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown ends

Zee News Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Face mask and Arogya Setu app will be among the mandatory things required to commute in Delhi metro after the lockdown gets over. The Delhi metro is already preparing the plan to deal with passengers ones the services will get resumed.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Delhi Police enact 'coronavirus zombies' to scare away lockdown violators

Delhi Police enact 'coronavirus zombies' to scare away lockdown violators 00:47

 Wearing helmets shaped like the microscopic version of the deadly virus, volunteers of Delhi Police were seen walking like zombies on the roads as police officers spread awareness among lockdown violators.

