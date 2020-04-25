Face mask, Arogya Setu app mandatory for commuting in Delhi Metro after coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown ends
Saturday, 25 April 2020 () Face mask and Arogya Setu app will be among the mandatory things required to commute in Delhi metro after the lockdown gets over. The Delhi metro is already preparing the plan to deal with passengers ones the services will get resumed.
Wearing helmets shaped like the microscopic version of the deadly virus, volunteers of Delhi Police were seen walking like zombies on the roads as police officers spread awareness among lockdown violators.
A co-founder of the Headspace mindfulness and meditation app says more people are turning to meditation during the Covid-19 outbreak. Andy Puddicombe said parts of the app dealing with anxiety had seen..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published