J&K: Three terrorists killed in encounter at Pulwama Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Two terrorists and one over ground worker have been killed in a pre-dawn encounter between security forces and militants in Awantipora of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (April 25, 2020). Arms and ammunition recovered from them. 👓 View full article

