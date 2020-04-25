Global  

J&K: Three terrorists killed in encounter at Pulwama

Zee News Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Two terrorists and one over ground worker have been killed in a pre-dawn encounter between security forces and militants in Awantipora of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (April 25, 2020). Arms and ammunition recovered from them.
