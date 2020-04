Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir`s Doda, huge cache of arms seized Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The seized arms and ammunition included two AK-47 assault guns, 2 AK Magazines, 1 Chinese pistol, 580 AK rounds, 3 Chinese hand grenades and one pistol magazine, SSP added. 👓 View full article

