Panic buying grips Chennai, 4 other Tamil Nadu cities after complete lockdown announcement

Saturday, 25 April 2020
After the complete lockdown announcement, markets and other stores in several parts of Tamil Nadu saw hordes of people, in a complete violation of orders. 
Tweets about this

Jeetparam1986

Paramjeet Singh RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Panic buying grips Chennai, 4 other Tamil Nadu cities after complete lockdown announcement https://t.co/JD0in9PHEK http… 27 minutes ago

newstown24

Newstown24 Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Panic buying grips Chennai, four other cities | Chennai News https://t.co/TNQ30hmzzh via @Newstown24 33 minutes ago

trending2020

TopTrending2020 Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Panic buying grips Chennai, four other cities | Chennai News – Times of India… https://t.co/OYrmGOqZya 56 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Panic buying grips Chennai, 4 other Tamil Nadu cities after complete lockdown announcement https://t.co/JD0in9PHEK https://t.co/SzIA0JFPYB 58 minutes ago

futureshala

Futureshala Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Panic buying grips Chennai, four other cities | Chennai News https://t.co/q8DroxsP0k https://t.co/N9wAIBTFni 1 hour ago

kk0000000000

K K #Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Panic buying grips Chennai, four other cities https://t.co/HNqxrxJl5Y Chaotic scenes are n… https://t.co/XeGPQYHUXB 1 hour ago

kk0000000000

K K I just posted "Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Panic buying grips Chennai, four other cities | Chennai News - Times of Indi… https://t.co/eMYd57tYW3 1 hour ago

lcbil

Laxman Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Panic buying grips Chennai, four other cities https://t.co/GEkPU9MzXE via @timesofindia 2 hours ago

