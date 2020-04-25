Rapid antibody tests put on hold, ICMR to check accuracy: Sources

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

States and Union Territories have been asked to put on hold the use of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits till their accuracy is rechecked by apex health research body the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), official sources said on Saturday.According to the sources, teams constituted by ICMR are analysing the rapid antibody test kits, procured from two Chinese firms, to check their efficacy after some states reported that they are faulty and giving inaccurate results. 👓 View full article

