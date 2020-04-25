Global  

Rapid antibody tests put on hold, ICMR to check accuracy: Sources

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
States and Union Territories have been asked to put on hold the use of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits till their accuracy is rechecked by apex health research body the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), official sources said on Saturday.According to the sources, teams constituted by ICMR are analysing the rapid antibody test kits, procured from two Chinese firms, to check their efficacy after some states reported that they are faulty and giving inaccurate results.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Antibody Tests Show Nearly 14 Percent of New Yorkers Likely Had COVID-19

Antibody Tests Show Nearly 14 Percent of New Yorkers Likely Had COVID-19 01:24

 Antibody Tests Show Nearly 14 Percent of New Yorkers Likely Had COVID-19 According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, the random tests involved 3,000 people in 19 counties. They came a few days after the FDA approved antibody tests for New York, which would let the state see exactly how many have been...

