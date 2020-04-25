Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks economic package for revival of MSMEs

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks economic package for revival of MSMEs

Zee News Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday (April 25) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a financial package for the revival of the MSME sector, saying if ignored, the problem can have a devastating and expansive ripple effect on the country's economy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

paediatric_inc

Nehruvian RT @ANI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the grave economic crisis facing the nation. She reitera… 2 seconds ago

68pradeepgupta

Pradeep Gupta RT @PTI_News: Cong chief Sonia Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking financial package for MSME sector 1 minute ago

bhakerone17

jitenderpratapbhaker RT @htTweets: Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's economic crisis She reiterated conce… 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.