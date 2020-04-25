Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks economic package for revival of MSMEs Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday (April 25) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a financial package for the revival of the MSME sector, saying if ignored, the problem can have a devastating and expansive ripple effect on the country's economy. 👓 View full article

