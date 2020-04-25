This will be the PM's second Mann ki Baat during the lockdown due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sunder Barange PM Narendra Modi to share his thoughts in Mann ki Baat on April 26 Sunday at 11 am https://t.co/hUtwXweBho 4 minutes ago Indian Army lover 💯 % Follow back #PrimeMinister Shri Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of themes and issues in 'Mann Ki Baat' toda… https://t.co/HPFcypDwa4 4 hours ago Post of Asia PM Narendra Modi to share his thoughts in Mann ki Baat on April 26 Sunday at 11 am https://t.co/ixymV8rTND https://t.co/KOm8uSV3Il 10 hours ago Civil Defence, Gurugram Tune in to hear Mann Ki Baat on 26th April Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number o… https://t.co/EAV60yAEcH 13 hours ago Mohit Sharma Tune in to hear Mann Ki Baat on 26th April NEWS UPDATES APRIL 24, 2020 Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will shar… https://t.co/7cmHSiamaW 14 hours ago meresarkar New post (PM Narendra Modi to share his thoughts in 'Mann Ki Baat' programme tomorrow) has been published on Mere S… https://t.co/FXGZFfHaRN 17 hours ago Kashmir Patriot Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share his thoughts in 'Mann Ki Baat' programme tomorrow https://t.co/9XQoigJGUo 18 hours ago The Legitimate Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Share His Thoughts In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Programme Tomorrow @tlegitimate https://t.co/6R6GKN3KPd 18 hours ago