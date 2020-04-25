Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Last week of lockdown, PM Modi to address nation on Mann ki Baat today

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Last week of lockdown, PM Modi to address nation on Mann ki Baat today

Indian Express Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

94mujanizar

Mujahith Nizar RT @IndiaToday: As cases near 27,000-mark, PM Modi to hold meet with CMs today over #lockdown #CoronavirusCrisis LIVE Updates: https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday As cases near 27,000-mark, PM Modi to hold meet with CMs today over #lockdown #CoronavirusCrisis LIVE Updates:… https://t.co/ke06AngEVG 4 minutes ago

AmitabhBarooa

Amitabh Barooa RT @timesofindia: 5 new Covid-19 cases reported in Odisha's Balasore district; state's tally rises to 108, including 72 active cases, 35 re… 4 minutes ago

rn19rn19

virendra Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi, CMs to interact via video conference today Live updates of the novel… https://t.co/BJF3taO27B 5 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost #CoronavirusOutbreak | Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday on the way a… https://t.co/koqLqvpQXp 5 minutes ago

MdSaifu01125403

Md Saifur Rahman RT @IndianExpress: Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Delhi sees big jump in number of Covid-19 cases https://t.co/CTKYAMtJty 9 minutes ago

Sharat57

Sharat Sinha Coronavirus updates: India's case count nears 27,000-mark, fatalities at 826 - The Economic Times https://t.co/rk9GPuDaKT via @economictimes 9 minutes ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India 5 new Covid-19 cases reported in Odisha's Balasore district; state's tally rises to 108, including 72 active cases,… https://t.co/sV1y5qlMMC 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.