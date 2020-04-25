Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Last week of lockdown, PM Modi to address nation on Mann ki Baat today

Mujahith Nizar RT @IndiaToday: As cases near 27,000-mark, PM Modi to hold meet with CMs today over #lockdown #CoronavirusCrisis LIVE Updates: https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

IndiaToday As cases near 27,000-mark, PM Modi to hold meet with CMs today over #lockdown #CoronavirusCrisis LIVE Updates:… https://t.co/ke06AngEVG 4 minutes ago

Amitabh Barooa RT @timesofindia: 5 new Covid-19 cases reported in Odisha's Balasore district; state's tally rises to 108, including 72 active cases, 35 re… 4 minutes ago

virendra Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi, CMs to interact via video conference today Live updates of the novel… https://t.co/BJF3taO27B 5 minutes ago

Firstpost #CoronavirusOutbreak | Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday on the way a… https://t.co/koqLqvpQXp 5 minutes ago

Md Saifur Rahman RT @IndianExpress: Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Delhi sees big jump in number of Covid-19 cases https://t.co/CTKYAMtJty 9 minutes ago

Sharat Sinha Coronavirus updates: India's case count nears 27,000-mark, fatalities at 826 - The Economic Times https://t.co/rk9GPuDaKT via @economictimes 9 minutes ago