India's fight against Coronavirus is people-driven: PM Narendra Modi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
"India's fight against coronavirus is actually people-driven. This fight is being fought by the people and the administration together. Every citizen as a soldier is fighting this war," Prime Minister Modi said in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' address.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: PM Modi explains the biggest lesson COVID-19 has taught India

Watch: PM Modi explains the biggest lesson COVID-19 has taught India 02:18

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sarpanchs  from across the country on National Panchayati Raj day. PM Modi said that the biggest lesson COVID-19 had taught India was about the need to be self-reliant. He said that villages, districts, states should be self-dependent for their needs. The count...

