Armed Forces capable of undertaking any mission assigned to them, assures CDS General Bipin Rawat

Zee News Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Sunday (April 26) said that the Indian Armed forces are capable of undertaking any mission despite budgetary challenges arising due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rajnath Singh interacts with top commanders of Armed forces: Key points

Rajnath Singh interacts with top commanders of Armed forces: Key points 01:49

 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to top commanders of the Armed forces to review operational preparedness. The minister was apprised about the situation at the borders. Singh met the Armed forces to ensure that India’s adversaries do not get any opportunity to exploit the current...

