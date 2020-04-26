Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > CBI takes DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan into custody in Yes Bank scam

CBI takes DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan into custody in Yes Bank scam

Zee News Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (April 26) took into custody scam-accused DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Yes Bank scam case. The brother-duo, accused of financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and out on bail since February 21, were detained in Mahabaleshwar today and are being brought to Mumbai.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.