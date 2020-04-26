Global  

80% Covid-19 cases asymptomatic in Maharashtra, decision on lockdown after May 3: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Zee News Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
As India continues to battle coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (April 26, 2020) addressed the people of state and said that the further decision on lockdown will be taken only after May 3. Thackeray also thanked people for following lockdown rules amid religious events and urged people to offer prayer inside their house during the month on Ramzan.
