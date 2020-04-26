CBI takes DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan into custody in Yes Bank scam

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (April 26) took into custody scam-accused DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Yes Bank scam case. The brother-duo, accused of financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and out on bail since February 21, were detained in Mahabaleshwar today and are being brought to Mumbai.


