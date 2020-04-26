Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Help all without discrimination, work towards becoming self-reliant country: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Covid crisis

Help all without discrimination, work towards becoming self-reliant country: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Covid crisis

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
As the country faces the coronavirus pandemic, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday cautioned against forces inimical to India's interests taking advantage of the situation, exhorted all to help those affected without any discrimination and stressed on developing a self-reliant economy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sksunnyjat90

Sunny Chaudhary #जय श्री राम🚩 RT @friendsofrss: RSS is active during lockdown, its work has taken shape of relief activities. Serve people without discrimination as all… 6 seconds ago

SVSSUBRAHMANYA2

SVS SUBRAHMANYAM A very inspiring mesage to the karyakartas. @KarunaGopal1 @RaoMlc @gscbms Help all without discrimination, work tow… https://t.co/hBs66QNhDr 49 seconds ago

niteenbk

niteen katagade RT @timesofindia: Help all without discrimination, work towards becoming self-reliant country: RSS chief @DrMohanBhagwat on #Covid crisis… 54 seconds ago

drkarekar

Digamber Karekar Help all without discrimination, work towards becoming self-reliant country: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Covid crisi… https://t.co/iIdtR8d6mL 58 seconds ago

sangitaRchopra

मोदीमय 🇮🇳 RT @Satishrathod100: #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona #RSS Help all without discrimination, work towards becoming self-reliant country: RSS… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.