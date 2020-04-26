Global  

Covid-19 social distancing: Local body in Kerala giving umbrella to villagers for going outside

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
In a bid to maintain social distancing to prevent the spreading of Covid-19, Thanneermukkomgrama panchayat has come forward with ‘Break the Chain Umbrella’ project. Ministers AC Moideen and TM Thomas Isaac on Thursday appreciated this novel project of Thanneermukkom panchayat.
