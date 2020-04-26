Covid-19 social distancing: Local body in Kerala giving umbrella to villagers for going outside Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In a bid to maintain social distancing to prevent the spreading of Covid-19, Thanneermukkomgrama panchayat has come forward with ‘Break the Chain Umbrella’ project. Ministers AC Moideen and TM Thomas Isaac on Thursday appreciated this novel project of Thanneermukkom panchayat. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this alyssa🌻 RT @ksatnews: Mayor Nirenberg said if we want to enjoy “the fruits of an open community” and “a strong economy,” we should work hard to com… 10 seconds ago J Thomas Gordy Nice to see our local religious communities taking social distancing and our citizens well being SO seriously...… https://t.co/y2jlMx8Xeb 2 minutes ago Mahir Haneef "Covid-19 social distancing: Local body in Kerala giving umbrella to villagers for going outside https://t.co/6dF0njMRgf" 35 minutes ago TOI Cities Covid-19 social distancing: Local body in Kerala giving umbrella to villagers for going outside https://t.co/E30gahGb9Q 45 minutes ago TOI Kochi Covid-19 social distancing: Local body in Kerala giving umbrella to villagers for going outside https://t.co/T8QAyDsuoS 50 minutes ago sumit RT @UFBUIndia: #Safety4Bankers Local admin to coperate in Maintaining #Social_Distancing Banks to create separate fund to cop up with c… 1 hour ago Nafsika Michail RT @SustransNorth: Parts of our #NationalCycleNetwork are busier than usual at the moment. Please stay local, check your route & follow the… 1 hour ago Diane Turnshek I only know 8/26 of these local leaders. My work is cut out for me. This line spoke to me. Imam Chris Caras, Isla… https://t.co/AXMSpGaFTI 1 hour ago