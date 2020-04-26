Global  

Ahmedabad Congress corporator Badruddin Shaikh dies due to coronavirus COVID-19

Zee News Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
In a shocking news, Ahmedabad corporator and Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh died on Sunday (April 26, 2020) after contracting coronavirus COVID-19 infection.
