Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Zee News Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Fierce encounter started between security forces and terrorists at lower Munda area of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Monday (April 27) morning. Sources told Zee Media that 3 terrorists are trapped in the area. This is the second encounter in last 12 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.
