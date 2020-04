You Might Like

Tweets about this FilmiBeat Arjun Kapoor Blames Alia Bhatt's 'Famous' Koffee With Karan Episode For Dumb Image Of Actors!… https://t.co/WCbyL6epW4 3 hours ago Global News Best moments of stars inside flight! Arjun Kapoor mocking Jacqueline Fernandez with Varun Dhawan to Alia Bhatt and… https://t.co/516zprtL35 4 hours ago Ria RT @htshowbiz: .@arjunk26 on dumb image of actors: ‘That one question to @aliaa08 on #KoffeeWithKaran destroyed the combined IQ of film fra… 4 hours ago Bollywood Life Arjun Kapoor on Alia Bhatt's Koffee With Karan episode: 'It destroyed the combined IQ of the film fraternity'… https://t.co/5rEOoN6zFg 4 hours ago SpotboyE .@arjunk26 feels the intelligence of all the peeps in the industry is judged because of @aliaa08. Read on to know m… https://t.co/Qht8KrFskF 5 hours ago South Asians News Arjun Kapoor on dumb image of actors: ‘That one question to Alia Bhatt on Koffee destroyed the combined IQ of film… https://t.co/hal467OUKd 23 hours ago Hindustan Times Arjun Kapoor on dumb image of actors: ‘That one question to Alia Bhatt on Koffee destroyed the combined IQ of film… https://t.co/FQ9BDKxRPk 23 hours ago HT Entertainment .@arjunk26 on dumb image of actors: ‘That one question to @aliaa08 on #KoffeeWithKaran destroyed the combined IQ of… https://t.co/XOCrl7aFKT 23 hours ago