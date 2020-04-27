Global  

Residents of Nainital village use lockdown period to rebuild road

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Cooped up inside houses during the lockdown, while some have learnt new recipes, others new language skills and yet others are hooked to movies on streaming platforms, people of a village in Uttarakhand used the time to rebuild a road in their village.
