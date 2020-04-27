Residents of Nainital village use lockdown period to rebuild road
Monday, 27 April 2020 () Cooped up inside houses during the lockdown, while some have learnt new recipes, others new language skills and yet others are hooked to movies on streaming platforms, people of a village in Uttarakhand used the time to rebuild a road in their village.
This town in Cornwall has erected "close to 50" scarecrow figures inspired by key workers to show their support for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tens of figures decorated with rainbows and supportive messages can be seen in resident's gardens, next to road signs and attached to...
A man shares his daily exercise regime with 70,000 strangers despite lockdown rules - after videos of his walks became a surprise social media video hit.Tim Lindon, 41, runs the Facebook page for his..